It’s that time of the season: Mt. Spokane ski swap ready to roll this Saturday

The ski swap returns for two days at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center shop. Admission is $5 and children 12 years old and younger enter free.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It is that time of the season: the legendary Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap returns this weekend to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, your kids or just seeing what the swap is all about, there will be something for everybody. The ski swap is the largest winter gear sales event in Spokane. People can shop from more than 25,000 items.

Below are some of the items people will find at the swap:

Skis

Snowboards

Snowshoes

Clothing

Helmets

Goggles

Boots

Children's gear

Nordic & AT/backcountry gear,

Cross-country equipment

The ski swap will be taking place for two days, at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center shop, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Many items will be 25% off on Sunday.

The admission cost is $5 and children 12 years old and younger enter free with an adult. All proceeds will benefit the all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol.

People can also drop off their gear to sell on Friday Oct. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

