Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements

The new spa and some more improvements will help bring a smooth start to the skiing season

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million in improvements at the resort for the 2022-2023 season.

Located in a new building adjacent to Humbird, the resort's 31-room boutique hotel, Cambium features five treatment rooms, men’s and women’s changing rooms as well as a relaxation and recovery room. The spa will offer treatments designed to help guests shorten recovery time and get back on the mountain faster, including reflexology stations, sound loungers and HaloIR saunas.

Other improvements include enhancements to the resort’s chairlifts and snowmaking, more webcams and additional daycare capacity. Schweitzer will also be part of the Ikon Pass for the second year.

Schweitzer officials said the resort also invested in on-mountain improvements, all of which are designed to get skiers and snowboarders on the mountain faster.

That means "more snow and better information so they can have more fun," Schweitzer officials said in a press release.

An additional 14 chairs have been added to Stella, the only six-person chairlift in Idaho. Schweitzer officials said that means skiers and snowboarders will have even better access to the tree skiing and long groomers in The Outback Bowl.

"The improvements will increase total uphill capacity on Stella by 25 percent allowing the lift to carry approximately 600 additional skiers per hour," officials said.

Schweitzer is adding four new snowmaking guns, allowing the resort to create a more consistent snow cover early in the season. Snowmaking has also been expanded this year to include Schweitzer’s 100-yard tubing hill at Hermit’s Hollow.

In addition, two snowcats were added to Schweitzer’s fleet to ensure top grooming conditions.

Schweitzer’s Children’s Center has been expanded, allowing a 15% increase in participation in the resort’s children’s programs. The fully licensed child care facility serves guests ages 4 months to 6 years old with age-appropriate indoor and outdoor programming, officials said.

Other capital improvements include the addition of five new webcams, new way-finding signage, updated restroom facilities and a new Ski Patrol Shack.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

