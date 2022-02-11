Schweitzer’s new boutique hotel opens with ski-in, ski-out access

Rooms come equipped with goods including boot dryers, locally roasted Evans Brothers Coffee and mugs hand painted by local artists

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer, the largest ski resort in Washington and Idaho, has announced the opening of its new hotel, the Humbird, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

The boutique 31-room property provides ski-in/ski-out access to Schweitzer’s 2,900 acres of skiable terrain. The hotel offers a sleek updated take on the classic ski lodge with unparalleled views of the mountains and nearby Lake Pend Oreille, the largest lake in the state.

“Humbird represents a real evolution in the lodging scene in North Idaho,” said Tom Chasse, president and chief executive officer of Schweitzer. “We took great care to build a beautiful hotel that will connect guests directly to the outdoor experiences they come here to enjoy. Equally important, we worked to ensure that Humbird will meet the needs of modern travelers by providing spaces where they can relax, recharge, refuel and even stay plugged in as needed.”

The three-story hotel, located in the heart of Schweitzer’s village, offers 31 guest rooms with a mix of room types. Each features a window seat set against a panoramic window offering views of nearby Lake Pend Oreille.

Designed with travelers’ comfort in mind, rooms include items to aid mountain adventure such as boot dryers, locally roasted Evans Brothers Coffee and mugs hand painted by local artists. The rooms also featured locally produced bath amenities and come equipped with binoculars to take advantage of the sweeping views.

The hotel’s design, courtesy of noted Portland, Ore.-based Skylab, is a contemporary take on the classic ski lodge that draws on the heritage of the area and connection to the natural surroundings. Built using mass timber construction, the sleek exposed wood structure conjures images of early mountain lodges with a minimal and modern feel. Inside, the hotel is decorated with historic photos sourced through a partnership with the Bonner County Historical Society & Museum as well as new artwork inspired by the surrounding lake, forest and snow.

Humbird offers ample space to relax, including the Glass Room which serves as the hotel’s unique living room. Surrounded by glass on three sides, the room offers treetop views stretching across multiple states and Lake Pend Oreille. The Glass Room includes a foosball table and a large retractable projection screen, perfect to watch a movie or host a meeting. The Humbird also features a third-floor rooftop deck with a 12-person hot tub, an onsite fitness center and a heated community outdoor pool.

Guests looking to work and play during their visit can enjoy Humbird’s co-working space. And each guest room will also include desk space for those who prefer to work in their room.

Located just off the lobby, Humbird’s onsite restaurant, Crow’s Bench, serves upscale Alpine-inspired cuisine. The restaurant’s features include design elements that speak to the region’s lineage of outdoor recreation including globe lights hung above the bar that spell out “pray for snow” in Morse code.

Schweitzer’s Patrol Dogs will be among the guests working and playing at Humbird this season. The hardworking pups, who assist Schweitzer’s Ski Patrol with daily duties, will host regular meet and greet sessions at the hotel. The Patrol Dogs will add some furry fun to Humbird’s ski scene on select dates by relaxing and playing with guests on the hotel’s outdoor patio.

Phase two of Humbird, which includes a new wellness center and an innovative ski and gear storage system, is expected to open this summer.

The hotel is named for the Humbird Lumber Company, which was the lifeblood of Sandpoint’s economy and community in the early 1900s. The work and community attracted men, women and families who were hungry for adventure and enjoyed the outdoors, a spirit that is encapsulated in the hotel and is still pervasive among current visitors to the area.

Humbird is part of the resort’s multi-year master plan launched in 2017. As part of the plan, Schweitzer debuted several on-mountain improvements and new residential real estate options.

