MEAD, Wash. — A Mead High School student died in January due to an overdose, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, deputies are investigating after a student died from an apparent drug overdose.

Gregory said the overdose could have been accidental or there may have been a crime committed, but that is unknown at this time. He also said the Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet finished its testing, which will provide more insight into the circumstances leading to the student's death.

Gregory added that court documents submitted in Spokane County say it is a homicide investigation, but that this is not meant to imply or suggest that a crime was committed.

He said the sheriff's office is working to interview people and conduct their investigation in the coming days.

RELATED: Wanted suspect from Spokane turns herself in to Ferry County Jail

RELATED: Man accused of assaulting engineer, trying to steal train in Spokane Valley