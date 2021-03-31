Gonzaga President asks students for 'compliance' in celebrations after Elite 8 win

Snapchat videos showed people gathering near Gonzaga's campus after the Zags beat USC to secure a spot in the Final Four.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh sent a tweet asking students to comply with law enforcement during celebrations following the Bulldogs Elite 8 win over USC.

"Students: Celebrating the Zags’ victory tonight is awesome, but non-compliance with @SpokanePD and @GonzagaCSPS is unlawful and completely unacceptable. @GonzagaU must support law enforcement in their efforts, so let’s move the celebrations back into compliance," the tweet reads.

Videos on Snapchat show people gathering in celebration near the Gonzaga campus after the win. The Zags beat USC 85-66 to clinch a spot in the program's second-ever Final Four.

McCulloh later posted a reply to his tweet thanking students.

Watch the videos below: