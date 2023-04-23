Flying object over Spokane Valley confirmed to be hot air balloon

The Avian Balloon Company confirmed to KREM 2 on Sunday morning the rocket-shaped hot air balloon belonged to them.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — It wasn’t a bird and it wasn’t a plane, but a hot air balloon in the shape of a rocket ship had people talking Saturday night.

Viewers reached out to KREM 2 News to report the flying object as it floated over Spokane Valley. Avian Balloon Co. founder Forey Walter confirmed to KREM 2 Sunday morning the balloon belonged to them.

He also said the balloon is about 16 years old and he’s flown it periodically around the area before.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies who saw the balloon said it followed the general flight path hot air balloons typically take over the area.

Walter also said the rocket-shaped hot air balloon will likely be seen again.

