Motorcyclist dies after crash near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man died after an early morning motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it happened just after 2 am on State Route 2 at milepost 282, near the Spokane International Airport.

WSP identified the victim as Christopher R. Cooper, 42.

WSP said Cooper was going east when he left the roadway and hit the cable barrier. He was ejected to the westbound side of State Route 2.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

WSP said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.