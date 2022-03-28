Catholic Charities opening 73 new affordable housing apartments for homeless families in Spokane

The new housing community, Gonzaga Family Haven, will help change the lives of 73 families that are chronically experiencing homelessness.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is opening a new affordable housing community in Spokane that will serve as housing for families that are chronically experiencing homelessness, according to a press release.

The new housing community, Gonzaga Family Haven, will open as a partnership with Gonzaga University, Gonzaga Preparatory School and St. Aloysius Parish.

Gonzaga Family Haven, Catholic Charities' newest affordable and permanent housing, will help change the lives of 73 families in Spokane.

“Families and most importantly, children need a roof over their heads at night before they can think about anything else,” Rob McCann, president & CEO of Catholic Charities, said in a statement.

The affordable housing program will also provide families with on-site social services for adults, teenagers and kids. Some programs include access to health care, substance abuse counseling, a Head Start and ECAP Program after-school tutor lab and academic support programs.

“Gonzaga Family Haven will not only help families stabilize their lives but will give them options for a brighter future," McCann said in a statement.

Other on-site services include case management, personal health and wellness classes, adult education, employment readiness, food preparation and nutrition courses.

Gonzaga Family Haven plans to partner with Gonzaga University, Gonzaga Preparatory and St. Aloysius Parish to work with the community through student volunteering to help some of these services run.

The housing facility also includes some amenities, such as an early learning and childcare facility, a health clinic, a computer lab, an indoor recreation space, a 1/4 mile bike/pedestrian trail, a Splash Pad, a dog park, a community garden and more facilities.

The Gonzaga Family Haven is the 17th tax credit property that Catholic Charities has been awarded since 2012.

"We believe the Family Haven partnership holds the potential for Spokane to establish a national model of community-driven change," Thayne McCulloh, Gonzaga University president, said in a statement.