New affordable housing community for families experiencing homelessness opening in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is opening a new affordable housing community in Spokane that will serve as housing for families that are chronically experiencing homelessness, according to a press release.
The new housing community, Gonzaga Family Haven, is opening in a partnership with Gonzaga University, Gonzaga Preparatory School and St. Aloysius Parish.
73 families will be given an apartment in the community, according to a press release.
“Families and most importantly, children need a roof over their heads at night before they can think about anything else,” Rob McCann, president & CEO of Catholic Charities, said in a statement. “Gonzaga Family Haven will not only help families stabilize their lives but will give them options for a brighter future.”
Gonzaga Family Haven will include on-site services, including case management, connection to medical resources, substance abuse counseling, Head Start & ECAP Program afterschool tutor lab and academic support programs, personal health and wellness classes, adult education, employment readiness, food preparation and nutrition courses.
PHOTOS: Gonzaga Family Haven
“Gonzaga University believes in the purpose and power of community, and we are excited to become a part of the Gonzaga Family Haven community,” Gonzaga University president Thayne McCulloh said in a statement. “We are looking forward to offering many of our successful community engagement programs at the Family Haven. These service-learning opportunities, integral to the Jesuit educational model, are strategic and long-term commitments. We believe the Family Haven partnership holds the potential for Spokane to establish a national model of community-driven change.”
According to a press release, Gonzaga Family Haven "will change the lives of families who have experienced the trauma of intergenerational poverty, homelessness and the chaos of family separation."
The new affordable housing community is set to hold a grand opening event on March 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.