SPOKANE, Wash. — The Amazon fulfillment center in Spokane is set to launch on Sunday, June 7, according to Amazon PR manager Brittany Parmley.

The building officially opens for business and has events planned for new employees throughout the day, according to Amazon spokesperson Anne Laughlin. Laughlin confirmed the company will be observing health and safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.

The company has a total of six job listings for the Spokane fulfillment center on its website, with the latest listing for a Warehouse Team Member posted on March 6.

Amazon representatives have previously said the center is expected to create more than 1,500 full-time jobs.

All employees at the center will make at least $15 an hour along with full health, dental and vision benefits, a 401k with 50 percent match, and 20 weeks paid parental leave.

RELATED: Spokane Transit to add bus route to Amazon facility

The company hasn't confirmed if the fulfillment center, which will mostly house small items, will provide Spokane with same-day or two-hour delivery.

Once the center is finished, it will be the biggest building in eastern Washington.

RELATED: Looking for a job? Amazon is now hiring for Spokane fulfillment center

RELATED: Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since the Great Depression