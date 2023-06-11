1 woman hit by car, killed on South Baltimore Rd. and South Palouse Hwy.

Parts of Palouse Highway are closed in both directions.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One woman is dead after being hit by a car on South Baltimore Rd and South Palouse Hwy, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Palouse Highway is closed in both directions between Silver Hill and Willow Springs. Deputies say it will likely be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.

According to SCSO, the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It is unknown at this time what lead up to the crash or if the driver will be facing any charges.

#BREAKING Spokane police units are responding to Palouse Highway where a person was reportedly hit by a car @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/fWGboZJzLe — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) June 12, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.