1 woman hit by car, killed on South Baltimore Rd. and South Palouse Hwy.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One woman is dead after being hit by a car on South Baltimore Rd and South Palouse Hwy, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Palouse Highway is closed in both directions between Silver Hill and Willow Springs. Deputies say it will likely be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.
According to SCSO, the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It is unknown at this time what lead up to the crash or if the driver will be facing any charges.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.