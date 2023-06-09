Deputies who shot suspect in Spokane Valley identified

The two deputies were identified as Deputy Brent Miller and Deputy Matthew Peterson, both who are assigned to the downtown precinct.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released the names of deputies who shot and killed a man in Spokane Valley on June 4.

This is not the first time Miller has shot and killed a suspect while working with the sheriff's office. In 2020, he shot and killed 25-year-old Clando Anitok after he reportedly ignored commands following a short pursuit. The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office ultimately ruled Miller was justified in his use of lethal force and , therefore, would not face charges.

Peterson was hired in 2017 and is currently a Patrol Tactics Instructor. Before his time with the sheriff's office, he served in the Washington National Guard.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team is in charge of investigating the shooting and the Spokane Police Department is managing the case.

The name of the man killed will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

