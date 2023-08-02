Spokane County deputies responding to fatal shooting reported on Havana

Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are responding to a shooting that left one dead on South Havana St.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is a homicide.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.