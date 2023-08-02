x
Spokane County deputies responding to fatal shooting reported on Havana

Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is a homicide.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are responding to a shooting that left one dead on South Havana St.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes detectives are currently on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is a homicide.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

