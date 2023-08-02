1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting on E. 7th Ave.

At this time, police are continuing to investigate the scene and will provide more details shortly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a drive-by shooting that occurred on E. 7th Ave.

According to police, one person is dead and two are injured.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:21 p.m. As of now, police are saying that this drive-by does not appear to be random and are searching for a possible suspect(s).

At this time, police are continuing to investigate the scene and will provide more details shortly.

BREAKING: 3 people shot during drive by shooting at 1700 E Seventh. At least one victim has life-threatening injuries. All were rushed to the hospital. SPD trying to get more info on suspect(s). @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/KXSHwsr49q — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) February 9, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.