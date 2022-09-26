Spokane City Council to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center

According to a press release from the city, the Spokane Police Department's (SPD) current training center is in disrepair.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's legislative session, Spokane City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that commits the city to working with Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a regional law enforcement training center.

According to a press release from the city, the Spokane Police Department's (SPD) current training center is in disrepair. Despite this, it still serves as the department's primary training center for SPD and other regional and state law enforcement agencies.

“The Spokane Police Academy offers excellent training to recruits and current law enforcement members,” said Council Member Zack Zappone. “I look forward to working with our state legislators to secure funding towards expanding and enhancing this center, which will greatly benefit everyone in our community.”

“Not long after resolving the Otto Zehm case, the City of Spokane renewed its commitment to robust and cutting-edge police training that de-escalates violence and better protects our officers and the community members they serve, “said Council President Breean Beggs. “Upgrading our training facilities to carry out this issue better is one more step in this commitment, and I look forward to even more progress.”

"There is an overwhelming commitment to provide the tools for law enforcement that will strike the right balance to help address the myriad of issues so many face in our community while still ensuring they can investigate and stop crime," said Rep. Marcus Riccelli. "I am thankful for the new generation of officers stepping up to serve and committed to helping secure the infrastructure funding needed so that they are best prepared to keep our community healthy and safe.”

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.