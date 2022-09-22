City of Spokane looking for public's input on proposed maps updating City Council Districts

People have until Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. to submit the survey or email feedback.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Redistricting Board is seeking the public's input on four proposed maps updating City Council Districts based on 2020 Census data.

The purpose of the survey is to get public feedback on the four updated City Council District maps proposed by the City's Redistricting Board. Based on 2020 Census Data, the Board is tasked with adjusting current district boundaries to make them as even as possible population-wise. The maps are focused on simple boundary adjustments.

The public is encouraged to participate in the online survey here or send an email with feedback directly to Hannahlee Allers at hallers@spokanecity.org. People have until Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. to submit the survey or email feedback.

The proposed maps include the following:

Map #1 – Minimal Changes with Shared Downtown

Map #2 – Neighborhood Council Boundaries with Shared Downtown

Map #3 – Geographic Boundaries A

Map #4 – Geographic Boundaries B

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m., the Board will be holding a Town Hall meeting in City Council Chambers to take additional public comment and hold a potential vote on which map to recommend to City Council for approval.

