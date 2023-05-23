Under new ownership, Splash Down water park could reopen this summer

The water slides at Splash Down water park have been dry for three summers. Now, it has a more promising future under new ownership.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The water slides at Splash Down water park have been dry for three summers. Vandalism and graffiti are some of the only signs of life at the park.

Last summer, estate managers began the search for a buyer who could take over the park and bring it back to life. Now, Splash Down has a more promising future under new ownership.

After being closed for three years, a new generation of Splash Down fans has emerged.

"We just see it all the time when we’re on the freeway," Spokane Valley mom Nicole Bond said. "Since we moved here in 2019, my daughter has always wanted to go there and it's been closed since then.”

Bond said her daughter is six years old and her son is three years old, so Splash Down would fit right in with her kids’ other summer activities.

“We go to Silverwood every year, go camping all the time so we’re just out and about wherever we can go have fun,” Bond said.

The city of Spokane Valley owns the plot of land the water park is on. While the new ownership is a hopeful sign for the future, Spokane Valley Communications Manager Emily Estes-Cross said the land lease agreement needs to be finalized before the business can operate.

Estes-Cross said the new owners and the city council have not yet finalized an agreement, but have been in contact.

KREM 2 attempted to contact the new owners but did not hear back.

Splash Down has season passes available to purchase on its website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.