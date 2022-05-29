Silverwood Theme Park 2022 season ticket sales up from pre-pandemic

Public relations manager, Stephanie Sampson, said Silverwood pre-season ticket sales are up 50% compared to 2019.

ATHOL, Idaho — The Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, ID, is open for its regular operating season. Waiting in anticipation, have been pre-season ticket holders.

According to park officials, 2022 pre-season ticket sales are up 50% compared to 2019.

With the draw of being the 'Northwest's Largest Theme Park,' Silverwood is looking to welcome returning and new guests from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Canada.

The park’s public relations manager Stephanie Sampson said the excitement to be back can be seen on guests' faces.

“They’ve been cooped up for so long and they’re so ready to make memories and have fun and you can really tell the difference for sure,” Sampson said.

Nate Whikle said he bought his family's pre-season tickets back in December 2021. Living in Coeur d'Alene, he said his family visits Silverwood two to three times a week during the summer.

“It’s something we all look forward to," Whikle. "We pack lunches and bring food and we spend the whole day here.. It’s a good time and everyone loves coming. It’s become something we plan our whole week around honestly.”

Silverwood's 2022 season has several new attractions for guests.