KELLOGG, Idaho — Search and rescue crews are still searching for a missing person at Silver Mountain following a deadly avalanche.

The avalanche swept down a ski area on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring four others.

The timeline of events has become complicated and can be confusing, so we have broken it down day-by-day.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: Avalanche sweeps down ski area

11 a.m.: An avalanche swept down Silver Mountain's Wardner Peak ski area at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Silver Mountain Ski Patrol responded immediately and began to search for guests.

The Wardner Peak area had been closed until Tuesday morning due a lack of snow, Silver Mountain said. The area then received 16 inches of snow in the 24 hours before the avalanche and avalanche control work was done in the morning before the mountain opened.

The ski area was open and inbounds, Silver Mountain said on Wednesday.

12:40 p.m.: Silver Mountain posted on Facebook that they found three people and were continuing their search.

About three hours later, Silver Mountain confirmed that one person had died and five people were rescued with minor injuries following the avalanche.

Silver Mountain later said another person was found dead and that all skiers were accounted for on Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Search for another missing skier begins

7:30 a.m.: Silver Mountain posted on Facebook that they received a call from a concerned family member about a skier that they have been unable to contact. The person was skiing during the time of the avalanche on Tuesday.

Silver Mountain said the ski area would be closed as they searched for the missing person.

Press conference: During a press conference on Wednesday, Silver Mountain said two people died in the avalanche and four were found injured, rather than five.

11 p.m.: The search for the missing skier was suspended.

Thursday: Search continues

7 a.m.: The search for a missing skier was restarted on Thursday morning. The ski area remains closed.

About 60 people are assisting in the search and rescue effort, including three to four rescue dogs, search and rescue personnel from Kootenai and Shoshone Counties, and crews from nearby resorts, Silver Mountain said.

KREM’s Nicole Hernandez said crews are searching inch by inch and foot by foot to find the missing person.