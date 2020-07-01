SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities are responding to reports of what might be multiple avalanches on Silver Mountain on Tuesday.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that they received a report of what could be up to three separate avalanches on the mountain just after 11 a.m.

Reports to dispatchers say that three people may be trapped in one of the avalanches.

Emergency responders are coordinating a rescue effort with Silver Mountain, the sheriff's office said.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued an Avalanche Warning for backcountry areas of North Idaho on Tuesday.

Recent snowfall combined with wind will result in widespread avalanche conditions, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. Unstable conditions will be most prevalent in the backcountry.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint says there are heightened avalanche conditions below the treeline, and very dangerous conditions near or above the treeline.

Two feet of snow is already on the ground in some mountain regions above 4,500 feet.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

