IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for backcountry areas in Idaho and Montana on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the IPAC, there is an avalanche warning in effect for backcountry areas in Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shsoshone counties in Idaho. There is also a warning for Lincoln County, Montana.

The warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Mountain Time Saturday to 8 a.m. Mountain Time Sunday.

The warning covers all mountains in the Idaho Panhandle, the Silver Valley area, Lookout Pass, the Selkirk and Cabinet Mountains, the Kootenai Zone, the Purcell Mountains, and all mountains near Troy and Libby, Montana.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, an avalanche on an in-bounds, open run on Silver Mountain in Shoshone County killed three people and injured four others.

