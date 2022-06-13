Recovery efforts continue for missing swimmer who slipped below Spokane River

A multi-agency rescue team continues the search for a swimmer who slipped below the surface of the swift-moving Spokane River on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's multi-agency rescue team is searching for a swimmer who slipped below the surface of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSF), on Saturday, June 11 at about 4:40 pm., Spokane deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to the report of a man who apparently drowned in the river near Boulder Beach.

Deputies said callers reported a 20-year-old man, who apparently was struggling to stay above water in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach after being swept down the river by the strong current. The search for the missing man was changed to body recovery on Saturday.

According to a Spokane Valley Fire Department report, the people that called to report the man in the water said they saw him go underwater and not return to the surface. When officials arrived at the location, they requested additional resources to assist in the search but they weren't able to locate the man.

On Sunday, June 12, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement and Drive Team personnel, continued the search for the recovery of the body with the help of Search and Rescue Human Detection K9 Teams, but they couldn't locate the man.

According to deputies, the Spokane River represents a danger for its high flow and a large amount of floating and submerged debris.

Deputies continue investigating and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference No. 10072995.