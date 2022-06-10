No license required on Idaho's free fishing day

Idahoans will be able to fish for free on June 11 to celebrate the outdoor activity in the state.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho's annual free fishing day gives those of all ages the ability to fish without a license on June 11.

The event, hosted by Idaho Fish and Game, was created to celebrate the activity of fishing and gives everyone an opportunity to learn about the sport.

A number of loaner fishing rods and reels are available, but those with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it, said Idaho Fish and Game in a press release.

All regular regulations and rules still apply on free fishing day.

Idaho Fish and Game encourages those participating to always check the rules for the water when planning to go fishing.

Watch more Local News: