Several Riverside High School football players sidelined for season opener after Oregon Road wildfire evacuations

Riverside High School was used as an evacuation center during the wildfire.

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Several Riverside High School football players have been ruled ineligible for their 2023-24 home opener by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). This was due to the players missing summer practices over the last two weeks. 

Many of the players were either displaced or impacted by a devastating wildfire that burned more than 120 homes. 

RELATED: State of emergency declared in Spokane County due to wildfires in Medical Lake, Elk

Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations were in place for the Elk-Chattaroy, Wash. area due to the Oregon Road Fire. 

The Riverside School District filed an emergency appeal to the WIAA's decision that's impacting 19 of its high school and junior varsity players. That appeal was denied. 

Friday's game will continue with Riverside short players. Gesa Credit Union and the Riverside School District will be collecting monetary donations for the victims of the wildfire. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: Gesa Credit Union paying for admission to Riverside High School's first football game

