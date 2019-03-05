SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park’s North Promenade is opened to the public on Friday.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting and grand opening opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

The North Promenade is a revamped gateway to the park featuring a route for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

A piece of history from Expo ’74 also returned to Riverfront Park on Friday. One of the large butterflies that became iconic remnants of the expo has been restored to its former glory.

The butterfly is 50 feet tall with wings covered in lilac fabric that extend to about 60 feet. Spokane Parks and Recreation leaders say the structure can withstand winds up to 110 mph.

The butterfly is able to move, lift and rotate with the wind.

The North Promenade offers enhanced lighting and different style pavers that lead visitors to river views and points of interest.

The Central Promenade is anticipated to open in June, and will connect the south entrance at the Rotary Fountain with the new north entrance. Until then, visitors will use the North Promenade until they reach the blue bridge, then cross over an island before crossing the south suspension bridge.

Riverfront Park construction is expected to continue until 2020.

The U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park has been under construction for quite some time, but crews are finishing up the process and construction is expected to wrap up in late summer or early fall.

When it's ready, Spokane Parks and Recreation officials say the space will provide open, flexible seating for concerts.

The North Bank project portion of Riverfront Park will include additional parking.

