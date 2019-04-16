SPOKANE, Wash. — Making a return to the Spokane skyline is the iconic butterfly from the World's Fair. The butterfly was taken down when construction in the park started and was reinstalled on Tuesday.

The butterfly in the north entrance of Riverfront Park has been refurbished and will be re-covered with a lilac color. It will be able to move and lift and rotate with the wind.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation tweeted announcing the reinstatement of the Butterfly to the Spokane community.

The U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park has been under construction for quite some time, but crews are finishing up the process and construction is expected to wrap up in late summer or early fall.

When it's ready, Spokane Parks and Recreation officials say the space will provide open, flexible seating for concerts.

The North Bank project portion of Riverfront Park will include additional parking.

