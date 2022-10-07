Avista planning overnight power outage in Ritzville on Oct. 19

Crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area from the night of Oct. 19 to the early morning of Oct. 20.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced Friday that approximately 176 customers in Ritzville will experience a planned power outage for approximately eight hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The planned outage will take place overnight.

According to Avista, crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ending at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The maintenance work is necessary to increase reliability and reduce future outages in the area, according to Avista. No road closures are expected during this outage.

Avista customers who will be impacted by the planned outage will be notified the day before the outage. Avista said they will provide a time range and try to honor it, but may cancel a planned outage due to weather and operational issues.

Those preparing for a scheduled outage are encouraged to do the following:

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed

Buy additional ice if necessary

Learn how to manually open your security gates and garage doors

Notify any security companies that monitor your home or business

Protect computers, televisions, and other sensitive equipment from surges by unplugging them

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 1351654.

