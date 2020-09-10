Red Jump Bikes to debut on Spokane streets

The red bikes will replace the green Lime bikes, but are still operated using the Lime app.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Red Jump Bikes will soon be seen zooming around Spokane streets as part of the city’s WheelShare program.

The City of Spokane made the announcement Thursday.

The red bikes will replace the green Lime bikes, but are still operated using the Lime app. City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington said the green bikes have aged out of their system.

In July, the city made changes to the WheelShare program to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The city said Lime offered to help address activities of its riders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes made to Lime scooters and bikes include:

Reducing the number of scooters available from 800 to 500

Setting a curfew of 10 p.m. on the scooters and bikes in the downtown core area to reflect bar hour restrictions

Positioning scooters in groups of five or less and physically distancing the scooters more in their staging areas

Geo-fencing Riverfront Park and designating "use areas that encourage use for essential transportation"

Adding a face covering notification that appears when someone activates a device

Increasing push notifications to users promoting face coverings and other best practices

Continuing collaboration with community partners and promoting public health requirements

Lime has also said it is increasing the frequency in which scooters and bikes are cleaned and has provided personal protection equipment to warehouse and officer workers.

Lime scooters returned to Spokane on Wednesday, July 1, followed by bikes about two weeks later.

Spokane’s WheelShare program, operated by Lime, was launched as a pilot program in 2018 and ran from May to November of 2019. Riders logged 643,000 miles and 581,000 individual trips on the shared bicycles and scooters last year, according to the city.

The scooters were put into storage over the winter and initially supposed to hit the streets again in the spring. But their return was delayed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As part of the relaunch in Spokane, Lime is taking various steps to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesperson said.

The company will use enhanced cleaning methods, and increase its frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters and bikes. All parts of the scooters and bikes that are touched by people will be cleaned using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and approved by the EPA for use against coronavirus.