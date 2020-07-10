Lime scooter rider taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in North Spokane

Police said they have surveillance video of the crash from a nearby home and officers are searching for the driver.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person riding a Lime scooter was injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle on Wednesday morning, Spokane police said.

The person was riding the scooter west on Wabash Avenue in North Spokane and did not stop for traffic, according to police. The vehicle involved in a subsequent crash left the scene.

Police said they have surveillance video of the crash from a nearby home and officers are searching for the driver.

The person on the scooter was taken to the hospital following the crash, police said. Their condition is unknown.

Both northbound lanes of Nevada Street at Wellesley Avenue north to Wabash Avenue were closed, but the road has since reopened.

