Thousands of dyed diesel gallons leak into Minnie Creek in Cheney

30,000 gallons of oil and water mixture have been removed from Minnie Creek, the Washington Department of Ecology said.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology (DOE) is working on cleaning the Minnie Creek River after a diesel fuel leak was reported.

DOE told KREM that on Wednesday, July 19, the Cheney Fire Department (CFD) called them to report a spill in Minnie Creek River. At first, DOE thought it was a solvent of some kind but they later confirmed it was red dye diesel coming from a nearby Chevron station's vaulted tank. They discovered the diesel had gone through some piping, leaked into a culvert and into Minnie Creek.

DOE has hired a contractor to help clean the spill. They have set up booms to help soak up the diesel and are doing water and soil testing.

Thus far, DOE says 30,000 gallons of an oil and water mixture have been removed from the creek and 1,500 gallons of the oil-water mixture were removed from the vault.

WDOE doesn't know how long the diesel has been leaking and if the diesel has reached the groundwater. They are still investigating.

KREM 2 reached out to the only Chevron gas station in Cheney but haven't heard back from them as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

