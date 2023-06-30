Four Star Supply Inc. in Pullman fined $34,000 for oil spill in South Fork Palouse River

A lack of maintenance in 2022 led to a slow leak from a fuel tank of approximately 63 gallons of diesel into the South Fork Palouse River.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Four Star Supply Inc. in Pullman was fined $34,000 for spilling oil in the South Fork Palouse River back in 2022.

The Washington Department of Ecology (WAECY) fined the farm and fuel supply company for spilling the oil, not reporting the spill immediately and for negligence.

According to a statement by the WAECY, a lack of maintenance in 2022 led to a slow leak from a fuel tank of approximately 63 gallons of diesel into the South Fork Palouse River.

On April 25, 2022, a Four Star Supply employee noticed diesel leaking from one of the company’s aboveground storage tanks. The spilled diesel breached its secondary containment structure, saturated the soil and continued into the river.

Employees removed the fuel remaining in the tank and hired a cleanup contractor, who took steps to contain and collect the spilled fuel, including placing a boom in the river. Contractors and company personnel continued to collect fuel as it seeped out of the ground over several months.

Ecology investigators determined the spill was caused by corrosion in the tank. According to WAECY, records show the tanks and containment structure were not inspected or properly maintained. The tank that spilled, along with half of the other tanks, is believed to be over 85 years old.

“Four Star could have avoided this spill had it inspected and maintained the tanks and secondary containment structure,” Sam Hunn, Ecology’s Eastern Region spill response supervisor, said. “Following the incident, Four Star was very cooperative and had materials and trained resources to respond quickly. We appreciate their diligence in cleaning up the area.”

Following the spill, Four Star drained and removed the leaking tank and the five other tanks from the site. The company also removed the pipelines that crossed the river, cleaned the area, replaced the soil and restored the riverbank.

In addition to the penalty, Four Star is also subject to a separate Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) of $1,038. The NRDA process is used to evaluate the impacts of oil spills and may require the company to pay for associated damages.

The South Fork Palouse River is home to fish, birds and other mammals. While the oil spill didn't impact wildlife, oil and refined oil products are toxic. Small amounts of oil can severely injure or impair animals and adversely affect the habitats that wildlife depends on for survival.

The company has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.

