RECAP: Protesters in Spokane gather for 'Stop the Steal' rally

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of protesters gathered on Wednesday for a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane.

Similar rallies have been organized around the United States. The groups believe the election is being stolen from President Donald Trump through means of election fraud. However, there isn’t evidence to support these claims.

The rally in Spokane came as a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding. The riot interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley and has been at the center of controversy multiple times in the past, attended the rally in Spokane on Wednesday. He did not run for reelection in 2020.

A car rally began at the Spokane Arena at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Several dozen protesters also gathered at the Spokane County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

KREM provided live updates during the rally, which are available to read below.

Live updates

2:43 p.m.: A group of several dozen protesters moved to the Spokane County Courthouse.

Group of a couple dozen has moved to the courthouse. You could say they’re getting a little off topic now; chants have become more about reopening than the election. pic.twitter.com/13XixIDPvM — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) January 6, 2021

1:34 p.m.: KREM's Casey Decker reports that at least one protester was seen carrying a rifle. A handful of cops on bikes arrived at the Arena parking lot to monitor the situation.

More vehicles and Trump supporters filling up the lot. Seen at least one protester carrying a rifle. A handful of cops on bikes have arrived too, are monitoring the scene. pic.twitter.com/zk1C6G3jEX — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) January 6, 2021

1:21 p.m.: Protesters have returned to the Spokane Arena.

Local protesters upset about the election results have begun returning to the Spokane Arena. pic.twitter.com/sKY10liFaG — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) January 6, 2021

11:37 a.m.: Protesters moved back into their vehicles to continue the car rally through downtown Spokane.

11:30 a.m.: Dozens of protesters listened to speakers in downtown Spokane, including Rep. Matt Shea.

11 a.m.: "Stop the Steal" car rally begins at the Spokane Arena.