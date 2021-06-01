RECAP: Protesters in Spokane gather for 'Stop the Steal' rally

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of protesters gathered on Wednesday for a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane.
Similar rallies have been organized around the United States. The groups believe the election is being stolen from President Donald Trump through means of election fraud. However, there isn’t evidence to support these claims.
The rally in Spokane came as a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding. The riot interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.
Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley and has been at the center of controversy multiple times in the past, attended the rally in Spokane on Wednesday. He did not run for reelection in 2020.
A car rally began at the Spokane Arena at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Several dozen protesters also gathered at the Spokane County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.
KREM provided live updates during the rally, which are available to read below.
PHOTOS: 'Stop the steal' rally moves through Spokane
Live updates
2:43 p.m.: A group of several dozen protesters moved to the Spokane County Courthouse.
1:34 p.m.: KREM's Casey Decker reports that at least one protester was seen carrying a rifle. A handful of cops on bikes arrived at the Arena parking lot to monitor the situation.
1:21 p.m.: Protesters have returned to the Spokane Arena.
11:37 a.m.: Protesters moved back into their vehicles to continue the car rally through downtown Spokane.
11:30 a.m.: Dozens of protesters listened to speakers in downtown Spokane, including Rep. Matt Shea.
11 a.m.: "Stop the Steal" car rally begins at the Spokane Arena.