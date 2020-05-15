Editor's Note: The above video is a report on Rep. Matt Shea speaking and taking part in a protest against Washington's stay-home

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Rep. Matt Shea, who represents Spokane Valley and has been at the center of controversy multiple times in the past, did not file as a candidate for his seat before the filing deadline.

According to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, Shea didn't file by the 4:10 p.m. deadline on Friday. This means that he will not be on the ballot, and will have to run a write-in campaign if he seeks reelection.

Shea has represented Spokane Valley in the Washington State House of Representatives since 2008 and has subsequently been reelected four times.

Shea was formally stripped of his committee assignments and expelled from the House Republican Caucus after a private investigation released in December 2019 found that he had planned or engaged in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States

The domestic terrorism claims stemmed from Shea's involvement in the 2016 Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation, a 2015 armed conflict in Priest River and a 2014 armed standoff in Nevada.

