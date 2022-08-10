Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes

People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine.

POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in front of mailboxes. The new city code states it is unlawful to park in front of mailboxes in a way that prevents or impedes the delivery and distribution of mail.

The new code went into effect Tuesday.

"You can’t park where it prohibits the postal driver to drive in and out of the mailbox area," Post Falls Police Chief Greg McLean said Tuesday.

He said the police department has received an increase in complaints about cars blocking mailboxes, especially in apartment-complex settings, where mailboxes are on the street.

McLean said it has become more of an issue since the United States Postal Service began delivering packages for Amazon and makes deliveries all hours throughout the week and weekend.

"It’s obviously frustrating for the mail carriers as well as the people awaiting a parcel who may not be able to get it because the mailbox is blocked," he said. "Before, you could risk blocking your neighbor's mailbox on Sunday, but you can’t do that anymore."

No specific distance is indicated in the new code; people are simply expected to not block mailboxes while parking their vehicles.

McLean said police will work to educate drivers before enforcing the new rule. He said be believes the $20 citations will discourage people from parking in front of mailboxes.

“I think it will deter them from parking in the mailbox areas," he said.

The former Post Falls city code states the chief of police may take necessary actions to prevent parking on public streets which blocks or otherwise impedes the convenient delivery of mail by the U.S. Postal Service.

In neighboring Coeur d'Alene, city code states no person shall stop, stand or park a vehicle except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic, or at the direction of a police officer or traffic control device in front of a mailbox in a manner that prevents distribution of mail; postal carriers must be able to drive in and out of the delivery area without backing up.

Coeur d'Alene Police Capt. David Hagar said the ordinance does not define a specific distance that must be maintained.

"Our officers would attempt to educate drivers prior to issuing a parking citation if we received a complaint," he said.

Hagar said when they are issued, citations are $25.

Hayden doesn't have a specific rule restricting parking by mailboxes in its city code. However, its code lists that "other parking violations not specifically listed" cost $30.