Hayden City Council passes motion to add six more deputies to city

HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden City Council has passed a motion that will add six additional deputies to Hayden, bringing the total to ten.

The motion also calls for council to add a ballot measure on the November 2022 election ballot fund the increase in deputies. In addition, the motion recommended that City Council create a Public Safety Commission to advise Council on public safety issues.

According to KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press, The Hayden Citizen Task Force planned to bring its recommendation to the council after reaching consensus during the task force's July 6 meeting.

The consensus of the members was for the city to fund 7.5 to 9.5 deputies assigned to Hayden, maintain the school resource officer program and keep officer safety as a high priority. Traffic problems including speeding as well as increasing crime were cited as the reason for the need to increase deputies.

Other areas of importance were noted by the task force:

• Desire to be proactive

• Achieve 24/7 coverage

• Desire for more patrol for safe community

• Increased response time

