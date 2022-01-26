Post Falls teen charged with lewd conduct with a minor

A Post Falls 19-year-old man is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Police arrested a 19-year-old man last week who allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Caiden R. Campbell, of Post Falls, is charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, a felony, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends in early 2021 and began communicating via SnapChat.

The girl’s mother told police she invited Campbell over for dinner, believing he was close to her daughter’s age and had met her through a youth group.

Upon learning Campbell was then 18, the mother said she told him not to contact her daughter anymore and he agreed.

Campbell allegedly continued to communicate and meet with the girl in secret, however, despite repeated requests from her parents to stop.

“You have to agree your daughter is way more mature (than) her age,” Campbell reportedly wrote in a text message to a parent.

The girl’s mother eventually contacted Post Falls police.

Both Campbell and the girl told police they had an ongoing sexual relationship, according to court documents.

They also allegedly exchanged “inappropriate photos.”

First District Judge Clark Peterson issued a $25,000 warrant for Campbell’s arrest last week.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 21 and remains in jail.

Lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

In a separate matter, Campbell is facing two felony counts of eluding.

He is expected to appear in court in February.