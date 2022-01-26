Post Falls neighborhood evacuated over search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police chased the burglary suspect through a Post Falls neighborhood early Wednesday morning but he was able to escape.

POST FALLS, Idaho — People in a Post Falls neighborhood were evacuated or told to shelter in place early Wednesday morning as police searched for a burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous.

The Post Falls Police Department said in a news release that it was investigating a vehicle burglary and stolen firearm on Clearwater Loop when a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious man who was wearing a backpack and approaching a neighbors house.

Post Falls Police said when they found and approached the man, he had a firearm and threatened to shoot himself. Police chased the man through yards and over fences in the Woodbridge subdivision.

Neighbors in the area were told to evacuate or asked to shelter in place for their safety.

Police surrounded a backyard shed on Lynwood Ct. where they believed the man was hiding, and activated the Post Falls Special Response Team, believing the man was armed and dangerous. Police also cleared people on the property and some nearby homes.

After a search of the shed and nearby area, the man was not there, but police say evidence and two firearms were found.

All evacuations and shelter in place recommendations have been lifted.

Police have identified the suspect as Jesse Spitzer, 30-years-old from Sultan, Wash. According to police, Spitzer was sentenced in 2011 for shooting at a Sheriff’s Deputy in Nevada.

Police say Spitzer is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Spitzer or who sees him is asked to call the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517. Tips can also be emailed to detectives@postfallspolice.com.