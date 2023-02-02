Post Falls alternative high school turns classroom into community closet

The New Vision Community Clothes Closet opened in early January to provide free clothing to those in need.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two old portable classrooms at New Vision Alternative High School in Post Falls have been converted into a resource that will provide support for students and community members well into the future, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The New Vision Community Clothes Closet opened in early January to provide free clothing to those in need. The shelves are stocked with jeans, pajamas, children's clothing, hats, scarves, footwear and more. It is run by students and supported by generous donations of clothing and money from families, individuals, businesses and others in the Post Falls community.

"The drive of the students is incredible, just how quickly they were like, ‘Let’s do this,’” New Vision social studies teacher Rich Raynor said. "A lot of the students here have suffered through a lot of different things, and as soon as they get the opportunity to help people, they’re all over it. It’s amazing how wonderful they are."

The project has been in the works for a few years. Last year was spent collecting items and preparing the space. Raynor's advisory students volunteer to do the lion's share of the work, although students in need of community service hours are welcome to earn them working at the Clothes Closet.

“I just told them, ‘What do you want to do?’ and every once in a while I throw out a suggestion," Raynor said. "The district was nice enough to give me the portable. Used to be my old classroom, actually."

Junior Lilly Glasser said it's amazing how far a little bit of work can go when students work together.

"A lot of students have jobs, but we did this free of charge, community service," she said. "It’s a small class. We have maybe 15 kids and we did this in such a short amount of time.”

Junior Matte Wood said it's a very nice feeling to provide this resource for the community.

"I feel bubbly," they said with a smile.

Lilly said the Clothes Closet can be helpful for those in low-income households.

"I wish I had this when I was a kid," she said. "I wish my parents had this resource when they were struggling, because I have five younger sisters, so it’s always been a struggle. I’m so happy that other people have this opportunity and we can provide it to them.”

Echoe Stapel, a senior, praised Raynor for coming up with the original idea for the program.

"It’s all Rich," she said. "He just wanted the students to have a place they felt like they could go and felt like they weren’t asking. It’s all here to be given. It’s all for the kids, so they have warm winter coats, and it morphed into, ‘Why does it just have to be for New Vision?’ That's when he started opening it up on Tuesdays."

As the students gave a mini-tour of the Clothes Closet, they discussed the love they have for their community, their teachers and their principal, as well as the negative connotations some have about their school.

Sophomore Aryanna Kirsebom said when she went to traditional high school, she barely made it to school and was failing all her classes.

“They kicked me out,” she said. “Now I have As and Bs. I’ve got perfect attendance awards since I’ve started here.”

The New Vision Community Clothes Closet is open to the public from 2:45-4 p.m. Tuesdays inside the school, 201 W. Mullan Ave., Post Falls. Those who can't make the Tuesday window are welcome to email Raynor at richard.raynor@sd273.com to set up appointments.

The Clothes Closet is in need of toiletry item donations, such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Donations may be dropped off at the school's front office.

Raynor gave a shoutout to Seright's Ace Hardware in Post Falls for providing free shelving for the program. He is also incredibly proud of the students and their desire to help others in this way.

“One of the best ways to help yourself is to help other people, and they just dive into it,” he said. “It’s incredible. Just to see how much they want to help the community is impressive.”

