Police searching for missing Newport woman last seen Aug. 12

NEWPORT, Wash. — Newport, Washington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 12.

In a press release sent Monday police said Christine Blackburn was reported missing Aug. 17 by her husband. Police said Blackburn reportedly left her residence without telling her family, sometime in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

Blackburn was last seen on security video on surveillance video on Aug. 12 at 7:30 a.m. driving eastbound on Highway 2 from Three Mile Corner Café in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho. Blackburn’s family said she has been searching for isolated rural property for sale in northeast Washington, Idaho and western Montana. The family believes her destination was either North Idaho or Western Montana.

According to the press release, Blackburn has a history of leaving for a few days at a time without telling family members, but she has never gone this long without contacting family.

Blackburn was last seen driving her 2019 green Subaru Forrester with Washington license plate BUA2248.