NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Crews responded to a small plane crash in Nine Mile Falls Thursday evening.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded a Van’s RV-4 plane that was forced to land in an open field off of N. Dover Road.

It happened around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews on scene said the pilot is okay. No other injuries were reported.

The pilot told deputies the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure just after he took off from the Deer Park Airport. The pilot was unable to safely keep the small plane in the air, so he located an open field and made an emergency landing. The plane was damaged due to the hard landing, but is still intact the sheriff's office said.

KREM 2’s Casey Decker is on scene working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

