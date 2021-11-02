Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious' death of Hayden man

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Hayden man near Newport they are calling "suspicious."
According to the POCSO, deputies responded to the reports of an unconscious person at a residence near Newport on Deer Valley Road at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies found 35-year-old Michael Gillock of Hayden dead at the scene, and attempts at CPR before the deputies were unsuccessful, according to the release.
Deputies interviewed those present, and said the "circumstances of [Gillock's] death were suspicious and require further investigation," according to the release. The manner and cause of death will be determined in a pending autopsy.