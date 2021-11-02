Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious' death of Hayden man

Michael Gillock, a 35-year-old man from Hayden, was found dead at a residence near Newport on Tuesday night.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Hayden man near Newport they are calling "suspicious."

According to the POCSO, deputies responded to the reports of an unconscious person at a residence near Newport on Deer Valley Road at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies found 35-year-old Michael Gillock of Hayden dead at the scene, and attempts at CPR before the deputies were unsuccessful, according to the release.