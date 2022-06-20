2 people dead after shooting in Okanogan County

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. One person was injured in the shooting and is being transported to Seattle for treatment.

TONASKET, Wash. — A shooting near Cape LaBelle in Tonasket has left two people dead and one person seriously injured, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

It is not known at this time what led up to the shooting. The injured victim is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. Lawley says the scene of the shooting is secure at this time and deputies are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

