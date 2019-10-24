For some it’s the candy, or maybe the costume parties – but for many, the best part of Halloween is the scares.

There are lots of opportunities to get a good scare around the Inland Northwest. But sometimes, they can be tough to find.

So, KREM 2 comprised this list of spooky spots and to help you find the best haunts in our area.

SCARYWOOD

The first and most well-known is Scarywood out at Silverwood Theme Park. It incorporates several different forms of terror, including five haunted houses, seven scare zones and lots of rides to give you a different kind of fright

The Scarywood website categorizes the their haunts from one to five – one being the least scary and five being the scariest. Scarywood is not recommended for kids under 12 years of age. The last day is Nov. 2., and it is closed on Halloween.

HAUNTED PALOUSE

Another popular spot is the Haunted Palouse down in Palouse, Wash. The city’s chamber of commerce sets up two buildings with fog and spooky sounds that disorient visitors as they wind through the newspaper and printing museum, and the old city fire station and jail.

This is the 18th annual Haunted Palouse, and all of the proceeds will benefit community groups in Palouse. Admission is $25, but groups of 20 or more can get a 25 percent discount.

This haunt is also not recommended for kids under 12 years old. The last chances to experience this haunt are Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SPOKANE WALKING GHOST TOURS

If you’re looking for something closer to home, Riverfront Park will transform into a Walking Ghost Tour, where the park is decorated to set the ambience as Spokane Historian and Ghostologist Chet Caskey leads the way, telling tales of Spokane’s dark past with serial killers, theater ghosts and much more. It takes place on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is not recommended for kids under 12.

Another haunted downtown walking tour takes place the Monday and Tuesday before Halloween that starts at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on 3rd Ave. at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

There will also be a Walking Ghost Tour in Hillyard this Sunday. It starts at 1 p.m. at the Market St. Antique Store and ends at 3 p.m. A haunted Hillyard bar will calm your nerves with drinks afterward.

Patrons must be 21 years or older. Tour tickets cost $15, but they do not include drinks.

A similar Walking Ghost Tour will take place Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Saranac Public House on Main St. and ends at 3 p.m. at a haunted East Side bar. Tickets cost $15 and do not include drinks. Patrons must be 21 years old to participate.

All of these events are lead by Caskey.

BROWNE’S ADDITION HISTORIC GHOST BIKE TOUR

Join fellow cyclists at the Downtown Spokane Dog Park for hot chocolate and snacks before embarking on a haunted ride through the city’s Riverside and Browne’s Addition Historic Districts. Also lead by Caskey, riders will hear about haunted Bowne’s Addition Mansions, the Serial Cannibal Stanley Pietrzak and the ghost venues at the haunted Gorge Landfill.

Riders will meet at the dog park at 1:30 p.m. and the ride ends at 3:30 p.m.

SPOKANE HAUNTED CEMETERY BUS TOUR

A two-hour bus tour to the haunted Greenwood and Riverside Cemeteries will spook guests with ghost stories about the cemeteries’ permanent residents Sunday. It starts at the Grocery Outlet on 3rd Ave. Guests will meet there at 12:30 p.m. and the tour ends at 2:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP by Friday to buy tickets for $20.

