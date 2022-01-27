New COVID testing site opens at Mead Union Stadium; downtown site opens Friday

Both sites will be run by Curative, a testing organization, with joint efforts from SRHD, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and other partners.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in the Inland Northwest, more options for COVID-19 tests are becoming available.

Spokane Regional Health District recently announced two new testing sites for Spokane.

Both sites will be run by Curative, a testing organization, with joint efforts from SRHD, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and other community partners.

The new testing site at Mead Union Stadium opened up Thursday afternoon with a line of people already waiting patiently.

Curative regional director Elizabeth Bayardi said about the Mead location: “This site was a priority from Spokane Regional Health District based on the patient population and the need for testing in this part of the county.”

A second site at Dennis Murphy CHAS Clinic in downtown Spokane opens ups Friday and will be a walk-up clinic only.

“Downtown Spokane as you can imagine is very highly populated. There are a lot of patients who are experiencing homelessness and so they wanted a spot where patients could walk up, get tested very easily,” said Bayardi.

The Mead Union Stadium testing trailer is located at 12509 N. Market St. The site will be open Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. People can schedule an appointment online with Curative or on-site.

The second testing site, a walk-up site, will open Friday, Jan. 28 in the Denny Murphy CHAS clinic parking lot located at 1001 W. Second Ave. Spokane. The parking testing site will be opening Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will accept walk-ins and appointments are encouraged but not required. To schedule an appointment visit the online with Curative or on-site.