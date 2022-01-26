Two COVID-19 testing sites opening in Spokane

The testing sites will be opening this week, one at the Mead School District Campus and the second at the CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced Wednesday morning they will be opening two community COVID-19 testing sites in Spokane starting Thursday.

During a Wednesday meeting, SRHD said two testing sites will be opening this week. One will be located at the Mead School District Campus and the other will be at Denny Murphy's downtown CHAS Clinic.

The testing sites will be run by Curative, a testing organization, with joint efforts from SRHD, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and other community partners.

A drive-up and a walk-in site at the Mead School District campus will be opening on Thursday, Jan, 27. The site will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.The site will accept walk-ins, but scheduling an appointment is recommended.

The second testing site, a walk-up site, will open Friday, Jan. 28 in the Denny Murphy CHAS clinic parking lot. The testing site will be opening Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will accept walk-ins but it is recommended that people schedule an appointment.

During the meeting, SRHD also said they are planning to add additional COVID-19 testing sites through the community to offer additional sites.

Discovery Health, which operates community testing sites at the Spokane Fairgrounds and Spokane Community College, said it is working hard to expand its service days.

Following the opening of the DOH online COVID-19 test ordering portal on Friday, all 650,000 tests had been ordered. Washington residents should receive their free at-home antigen tests very soon, and people who purchased their COVID-19 test kits through a pharmacy can apply for reimbursement.

The federal program is also offering free at-home antigen tests which are available to order here.