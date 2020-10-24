Saturday is National Drug Takeback day: Where you can take back your medications in Spokane

The Spokane Police help set up several locations where residents could go and drop off their old prescription medications.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday is National Drug Takeback day.

The Spokane Police helped set up several locations around the city where residents could go drop off their old prescription medications, according to Spokane Police Communication Manager Julie Humphreys.

The DEA is accepting potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at all take-back locations. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted as long as they don't contain lithium-ion batteries, according to a release from the George Jacobs III, Public Information Officer for the Eastern Washington District of the United States Attorney.

"Not only are some prescription drugs dangerous to use, but when kids and other family members and relatives grab them and use them and it isn't right for them, there are tragic results that follow from it," said United States Attorney for Eastern Washington Bill Hyslop.

To take back your unused medications, enter your zip code into the DEA's website to get a list of nearby locations.