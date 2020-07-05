SPOKANE, Wash. — Plans to celebrate mom will obviously look a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic, but local businesses are offering ways for families to make the day special.

In Spokane, a handful of restaurants are offering brunch to-go. You can also take a hike with mom at one of many state parks.

Here are just some of the local restaurants where you can pick up a special treat for mom.

Brunch in Spokane

1898 Public House

1898 Public House is offering two three-course brunch options priced at $35 or $45 per person.

Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The full menu is available on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Twigs

Twigs is also offering Mother's Day meal kits that serve four to six people for $150.

Each kit includes:

--3 pounds of seasoned prime rib

--1 pound of wild sockeye lemon salmon

--Roasted Yukon potatoes

--Garlic asparagus with cherry tomatoes

--Family size Insalada mista

--Garlic focaccia

--Double order of Drunken Donuts

All orders must be placed by the end of the day on Friday. Meals can be prepared hot & ready or take-and-bake style.

Call the South Hill location at (509) 443-8000, Spokane Valley at (509) 290-5636, or Wandermere at (509) 465-8794.

Chaps

Chaps Diner and Bakery is offering curbside oatmeal from 8 to 10 a.m. on Mother's Day. Each serving is $8.50.

Other treats, including cookies, will also be available.



Nectar

Celebrate mom with a Mother's Day Mimosa Brunch from Nectar Catering and Events.

Kits come with a single serve bottle of Lunetta Prosecco, orange and cranberry juices, two mimosa fruit garnishes, and a brunch that includes seasoned scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, a waffle, assorted fruit and yogurt. Each brunch kit is fully cooked, and simply requires reheating and serving.

Orders must be in by Friday and picked up from Nectar's downtown location. Delivery may also be arranged for Saturday.



MAX at Mirabeau

MAX at Mirabeau is offering a prime rib Mother's Day brunch. Pre-orders will be accepted through Friday and curbside to-go pick-up times will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The brunch serves a family of four and is priced at $149 plus tax.

View the full menu online.

RELATED: Perfect Mother's Day weather in Spokane, Inland Northwest

Hiking at Washington state parks

State parks have also reopened in Washington state.

The following is a list of state parks in eastern Washington. For a full list of state parks reopening in Washington, click here.

Alta Lake State Park

Centennial Trail State Park

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully State Park

Curlew Lake State Park

Fields Spring State Park

Lake Chelan State Park

Lake Wenatchee State Park

Lewis and Clark Trail

Lincoln Rock State Park

Lyons Ferry State Park

Mount Spokane State Park

Palouse Falls State Park

Pearrygin Lake State Park

Riverside State Park

Rockport State Park

Squilchuck State Park

Steamboat Rock State Park

Steptoe Battlefield State Park

Steptoe Butte State Park

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park

Wenatchee Confluence State Park

Parks run by Spokane County and the City of Spokane have also remained open during the stay-home order.

RELATED: 'Being outdoors is the best thing': Recreation reopens in eastern Washington

Idaho events

Golf at Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley

Mother's Day brunch from Honey in Coeur d'Alene

Honey Eatery & Social Club in Coeur d'Alene is also offering Mother's Day brunch. The packages range anywhere from $12.99 per person to $15.99 per person.

A full menu is available on Honey's Facebook page.

You can also order a "Mom-osa Party" for $26.99 with one bottle of bubbly and five different juices.

You can call 208-930-1514 to order and receive the food curbside.

Brunch from the Coeur d'Alene Resort

The award-winning chefs of the Coeur d'Alene Resort will cook up a Mother's Day dinner for eight people, complete with appetizers and desserts. It is priced at $275.

The dinner is available for pick-up in Resort Valet Portecochere on Saturday or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.. The cost for delivery to Coeur d'Alene or Hayden is $20.

Orders must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday.

You can order online or call the Concierge Desk at (208) 765-4000 Ext. 21.

Don't forget: State parks are also open in Idaho, so you can enjoy the outdoors with mom before or after your feast.





