SPOKANE, Wash. — Perfect weather!

Perfect weather for Mother's Day 2020 for Spokane and all of eastern Washington and North Idaho. Let me just say it one more time: Perfect weather!

The Inland Northwest will see mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the whole weekend.

Saturday will be the warmer of the two days, with a few locations getting close to 80, especially in central and southern Washington.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and enjoy the weather!

