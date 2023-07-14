Moscow settles civil suit filed by church group over mask protest

The City of Moscow's liability insurance provider will pay out $300k to three people arrested during a mask protest in September 2020.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A settlement has been reached in a civil lawsuit between the City of Moscow and several city employees. The lawsuit was filed by a group of people arrested during the height of the pandemic for gathering at city hall and violating a public health order.

Under the terms of the settlement Moscow's liability insurance provider and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program will pay a total of $300,000 to Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet. All claims against the City and the named employees will be dismissed with prejudice, releasing them from any liability.

"This settlement provides closure of a matter related to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s efforts to protect the public during an exceptionally trying time," Bill Belknap, Moscow city supervisor, said.

In September 2020, the Christ Church in Moscow planned a "Psalm Sing" event despite previous citations and arrests related to violating a public health order put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the time, Moscow required people who are not members of the same household to maintain six feet of physical distance from one another or wear a face covering while they are in public. Organizers requested attendees to avoid wearing masks.

The city provided an empty parking lot for the event, marked for social distancing, but many attendees did not wear masks.

Law enforcement approached individuals in violation of the public health order, resulting in citations, arrests and release on the same day.

A video of Gabriel Rench's arrest at the event was released.

Gabe Rench is a candidate for County Commissioner.