Missing Avista worker found in Idaho

An Avista worker, missing near Elk City, Idaho, was found after an all-night search near the American River.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELK CITY, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) reports that a missing Avista worker near Elk City, Idaho has been found.

Kevin Vopat, 56, of Grangeville was working in an area near the American River on Tuesday. Around 6:30 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a report that Vopat was missing. The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that he had not been seen since noon.

Idaho County deputies, along with a team from Avista, responded to the area to look for Vopat. They also used a drone when the weather allowed.

After searching into the night, the missing worker was found around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

ICSO reported that Vopat “appeared to be experiencing the beginning of hypothermia, but was otherwise in good health.”